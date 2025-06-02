Terror Hits Boulder: Antisemitic Attack Sparks Fear
Eight individuals were injured in Boulder, Colorado, after a man shouting 'Free Palestine' threw incendiary devices during a demonstration. Authorities describe it as a targeted terrorist act, with antisemitic motives. The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, was detained, and the FBI is investigating the incident amid national tensions over Israel's conflict with Gaza.
In a shocking act of violence, eight people were injured during a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, where an individual reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' before launching incendiary devices into the crowd. The protest was meant to remember Israeli hostages in Gaza.
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, is now under investigation for what officials are calling a targeted terrorist attack with antisemitic motivations. The FBI is leading the inquiry into the incident, which left four women and four men, aged between 52 and 88, hospitalized.
Tensions in the United States over the Israel-Gaza conflict have been escalating, and this attack has only intensified concerns about rising antisemitism. Political figures, including Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have condemned the attack, emphasizing the need to combat hate crimes.
