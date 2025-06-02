Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping and Rape of Teen
A 26-year-old man named Prem Kumar Ram was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl from his village in Ballia. He took her to Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The girl's father rescued her, and a complaint led to Prem's arrest under the BNS and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man has been apprehended in Ballia, accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl, authorities confirmed on Monday. The suspect, Prem Kumar Ram, allegedly abducted the minor on May 25 and transported her to Satna, Madhya Pradesh.
According to police reports, a complaint was lodged by the victim's mother, prompting legal action under the BNS and POCSO Act. Insight from the minor during questioning alleged Prem's involvement in both the abduction and sexual assault.
The girl's father reportedly conducted a rescue operation, returning her home days before Prem's arrest near his residence. He has been remanded in custody, said Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- rape
- Ballia
- arrest
- Prem Kumar Ram
- minor
- POCSO Act
- crime
- Madhya Pradesh
- police
ALSO READ
(Eds: Minor edit) Toll from Hyderabad fire goes up to 17; eight children among victims, say officials.
Justice Sought for Jharkhand Minor in Shocking Assault Case
Tragedy Strikes: Minors Swept Away in Delhi Canal
Minor Mishap: Goods Train Derails Near Arakkonam
Tragedy Strikes as Two Minors Drown in Delhi Canal