Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping and Rape of Teen

A 26-year-old man has been apprehended in Ballia, accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl, authorities confirmed on Monday. The suspect, Prem Kumar Ram, allegedly abducted the minor on May 25 and transported her to Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police reports, a complaint was lodged by the victim's mother, prompting legal action under the BNS and POCSO Act. Insight from the minor during questioning alleged Prem's involvement in both the abduction and sexual assault.

The girl's father reportedly conducted a rescue operation, returning her home days before Prem's arrest near his residence. He has been remanded in custody, said Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.

