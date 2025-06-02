Left Menu

Deadly Shooting at Hotel Highlights Bajri Mining Dispute in Rajasthan

A 33-year-old man, Ajayraj Singh Jhala, was shot dead at a hotel in Rajasthan by a group of armed assailants, allegedly over a dispute related to sand mining. The attackers, arriving in multiple vehicles, opened fire and then threw the victim from the hotel's first floor. Public outrage followed, with demands for immediate arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:22 IST
Deadly Shooting at Hotel Highlights Bajri Mining Dispute in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, as 33-year-old Ajayraj Singh Jhala was gunned down by a group of armed men. The attack, assumed to stem from a longstanding sand mining conflict, has sparked public outrage and demands for immediate justice.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Jhala, dining with friends, was surrounded by nearly 25 assailants arriving in seven vehicles. In a sudden onslaught, they opened fire, fatally wounding the victim. Two attackers then reportedly dragged Jhala and threw him from the hotel's first floor.

The crime scene was left in chaos, with the attackers setting two vehicles ablaze before fleeing. As the community rallies for the arrest of the perpetrators, police investigations continue, focusing on the possible mining dispute motive.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025