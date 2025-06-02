Deadly Shooting at Hotel Highlights Bajri Mining Dispute in Rajasthan

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, as 33-year-old Ajayraj Singh Jhala was gunned down by a group of armed men. The attack, assumed to stem from a longstanding sand mining conflict, has sparked public outrage and demands for immediate justice.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Jhala, dining with friends, was surrounded by nearly 25 assailants arriving in seven vehicles. In a sudden onslaught, they opened fire, fatally wounding the victim. Two attackers then reportedly dragged Jhala and threw him from the hotel's first floor.

The crime scene was left in chaos, with the attackers setting two vehicles ablaze before fleeing. As the community rallies for the arrest of the perpetrators, police investigations continue, focusing on the possible mining dispute motive.