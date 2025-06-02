Sebi, IEPFA conduct first 'Niveshak Shivir' in Pune; over 450 investors participated

The first ''Niveshak Shivir'' conducted in Pune by markets regulator Sebi in collaboration with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) on Sunday witnessed participation from over 450 investors and claimants.

This investor outreach initiative aimed at assisting shareholders in reclaiming unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares and thereby, reducing the volume of unclaimed investor assets in the system, Sebi said in a statement.

The event featured 31 dedicated service desks under one roof, offering end-to-end assistance on the process for claiming dividends and shares that have remained unclaimed for over six years; on-the-spot updating of KYC and nomination details; prompt resolution of claim-related issues; and processing of pending claims submitted to IEPFA.

Also, a dedicated search facility was made available at the venue to help participants identify whether they or their family members had any unclaimed shares or dividends. Upon verification, trained officials assisted claimants with the accurate submission of the IEPF5 form, ensuring a seamless and guided claim process.

''The day-long Shivir witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 450 investors and claimants from Pune and surrounding areas,'' Sebi said.

During the event, a simplified guide titled Investor's Guide to Claiming Unpaid and Unclaimed Dividends and Shares was released. The guide outlines a simplified step-by-step process to file claims through the IEPF portal, lists required documents (such as PAN, Aadhaar and Entitlement Letter), and provides practical tips to avoid common pitfalls that lead to claim rejections or accumulation of unclaimed assets.

Sebi said that similar events are proposed to be conducted in other cities with significant unclaimed investor assets.

