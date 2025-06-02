TN: Assistant Prof held for alleged sexual assault of former student

An assistant professor of Annamalai University was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a former student and for threatening her with a private video, police said on Monday.

The victim, a postgraduate student at Annamalai University during 2018-19, hailing from Namakkal district, preferred a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, S Jeyakumar, claiming that the assistant professor J Raja (55), had sexually assaulted her when she was a student at the varsity, police said.

Raja, a resident of Chidambaram, reportedly recorded her private video and allegedly threatened her a few months ago, she said in a complaint with the police.

Following this, the Superintendent of Police instructed the Annamalai Nagar police to investigate and take appropriate action.

After a probe by Deputy Superintendent of Police T Agustin Joshua Lamech with Inspectors: Tamilarasi and K Ambedkar in the team, the police registered a case against Raja and arrested him on May 31. He has been remanded and further investigation is on, the police official said.

