Left Menu

TN: Assistant Prof held for alleged sexual assault of former student

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:57 IST
TN: Assistant Prof held for alleged sexual assault of former student
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor of Annamalai University was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a former student and for threatening her with a private video, police said on Monday.

The victim, a postgraduate student at Annamalai University during 2018-19, hailing from Namakkal district, preferred a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, S Jeyakumar, claiming that the assistant professor J Raja (55), had sexually assaulted her when she was a student at the varsity, police said.

Raja, a resident of Chidambaram, reportedly recorded her private video and allegedly threatened her a few months ago, she said in a complaint with the police.

Following this, the Superintendent of Police instructed the Annamalai Nagar police to investigate and take appropriate action.

After a probe by Deputy Superintendent of Police T Agustin Joshua Lamech with Inspectors: Tamilarasi and K Ambedkar in the team, the police registered a case against Raja and arrested him on May 31. He has been remanded and further investigation is on, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025