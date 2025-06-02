UPDATE 5-Ukrainian attack on Russian nuclear bombers overshadows new peace talks

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's nuclear-capable strategic bombers overshadowed a new round of peace negotiations - the second such direct talks since 2022 - which got underway in Istanbul on Monday after an unexplained delay.

With no sign that the two sides are any closer to a deal, the mood in Russia was angry as the talks kicked off, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine on Sunday launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere. "The eyes of the whole world are focused on the contacts here," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the Russian and Ukrainian delegations as they faced off against each other on opposite sides of the room in the sumptuous Ciragan Palace by the Bosphorus.

"We believe that you will achieve concrete results that will bring us one step closer to peace," Fidan added, saying the aim of the meeting was to evaluate the conditions for a ceasefire, to discuss a possible meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and to look at more prisoner exchange opportunities. The two sides are due to discuss their respective and wildly different ideas for what a full ceasefire and a longer term path to peace should look like amid stark disagreements and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said the U.S. could abandon its role as a mediator if there is no progress.

There was an unexplained delay in the start of talks which had originally been slated to start at 10 GMT, but began nearly two hours later. Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Moscow's delegation, said that Russia had received Ukraine's draft memorandum for a peace accord ahead of the talks. Russia had said it would present its own draft peace accord at the talks along with unspecified ceasefire proposals.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is heading his country's delegation. Several members of his delegation wore combat fatigues. The last round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on May 16 yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war with each side freeing 1,000 prisoners, but no sign of peace - or even a ceasefire as both sides merely stated their opening negotiating positions which were far apart. (Writing by Andrew Osborn; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly, Olena Harmash in Kyiv, Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara Editing by Gareth Jones)

