Left Menu

Meghalaya: Rescue teams spot body suspected to be of missing Indore tourist

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:10 IST
Meghalaya: Rescue teams spot body suspected to be of missing Indore tourist
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams using drones on Monday spotted a decomposed body, suspected to be of Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, who had gone missing along with his wife on May 23 in Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, police said.

Another team of rescuers are on their way to the spot located on a steep gorge in Sohra to recover the body, they said.

''A team of rescuers using drones stumbled upon a male body near Weisawdong falls in Sohra area. We suspect it to be of Raja Raghuvanshi,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

Once the body is retrieved, the police will call family members for identification, he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 while vacationing in Meghalaya, and efforts to locate them have been underway since then, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025