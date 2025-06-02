Meghalaya: Rescue teams spot body suspected to be of missing Indore tourist

Rescue teams using drones on Monday spotted a decomposed body, suspected to be of Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, who had gone missing along with his wife on May 23 in Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, police said.

Another team of rescuers are on their way to the spot located on a steep gorge in Sohra to recover the body, they said.

''A team of rescuers using drones stumbled upon a male body near Weisawdong falls in Sohra area. We suspect it to be of Raja Raghuvanshi,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

Once the body is retrieved, the police will call family members for identification, he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had gone missing on May 23 while vacationing in Meghalaya, and efforts to locate them have been underway since then, the officer said.

