Shivraj Singh Chouhan Interacts with Bihar Farmers Under Viksit Krishi Abhiyan

Continuing the momentum of the nationwide ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Piprakothi, East Champaran, Bihar, to interact directly with the local farming community. This visit marked the fifth day of the campaign, following similar engagements with farmers in Odisha, Jammu, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, as the government intensifies its outreach to empower and uplift India’s agrarian base.

Honouring a Historic Land

Opening his address, Shri Chouhan paid tribute to the historical significance of Piprakothi, referring to it as sacred soil where Mahatma Gandhi launched the first Satyagraha movement in India. “This land, soaked in the spirit of justice and resistance, laid the foundation of our freedom struggle,” he said, drawing a parallel between the past fight against colonial oppression and the present struggle to empower farmers.

He credited the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the establishment of local institutions like the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for spurring modern agricultural growth in the region. The Minister noted that the spirit of Champaran must now inspire a new revolution in Indian agriculture—one driven by innovation, scientific engagement, and farmer prosperity.

Farmers at the Centre of National Growth

Declaring that "the true meaning of an Agriculture Minister is to be the foremost servant of farmers," Shri Chouhan reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, and no vision of a developed India can materialize without empowering its farmers.

He emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders—from scientists and policy makers to farmers and traders—in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Focus on Litchi Growers and Cold Storage

During the visit, the Minister held in-depth discussions with litchi farmers, who raised a pressing issue: the fruit perishes within 48 hours, causing significant financial losses. Responding to their concerns, Shri Chouhan assured that the government will prioritize research to extend the shelf life of litchis. He instructed ICAR scientists to develop post-harvest technologies and committed to expanding cold storage infrastructure in the region.

Maize Boom and Ethanol Push

The Minister celebrated Bihar’s transformation in maize cultivation, attributing the success to the Centre’s proactive ethanol blending policy. Where maize once fetched prices of ₹1,200–₹1,500 per quintal, the value has now increased significantly, with yields doubling to 50–60 quintals per hectare.

This success story is, he said, a clear indicator that technology, market linkage, and policy synergy can elevate even small-scale farmers to prosperity.

Seed Innovation and Sustainable Agriculture

Shri Chouhan called for urgent research to develop high-yielding seed varieties of Basmati and non-Basmati rice, suitable for Bihar’s agro-climatic conditions. He highlighted two newly developed rice varieties that require 20% less water and provide a 30% higher yield, praising scientists for their breakthroughs in sustainable farming.

He further emphasized the need for crop diversification and stressed that India’s food security must include not just grains but also a robust supply of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

National Security and Water Sovereignty

Addressing national security concerns, Shri Chouhan condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India responded decisively, destroying enemy camps within 25 minutes.

He also referenced the revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty clause that previously allowed 80% of river water to flow into Pakistan, affirming that "blood and water cannot flow together." He said that India’s rivers and water resources belong to Indian farmers and will be used for domestic agriculture alone.

Combating Counterfeit Pesticides

The Minister responded strongly to farmers’ concerns about fake pesticides and agrochemicals, assuring strict legal action against manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit products. “No one who poisons the fields of India will be spared,” he vowed.

Bridging the Lab-to-Land Gap

A central pillar of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is bridging the disconnect between scientific research and on-ground agricultural practices. Shri Chouhan announced that over 16,000 agricultural scientists are now directly engaging with village-level farmers, bringing new techniques, insights, and innovations directly to the field.

“This initiative is not about lectures—it’s about action, learning, and empowerment at the grassroots level,” he said.

Export Potential and ‘One Nation, One Agriculture’

Plans are also underway to explore the export potential of Bihar’s traditional produce, especially flattened rice (chidwa), which has wide global appeal. Shri Chouhan proposed that branding, packaging, and international trade facilitation could create new income streams for small farmers.

He concluded his address with the mantra of “One Nation – One Agriculture – One Team,” pledging that every arm of government will work together for the welfare and prosperity of farmers. Echoing ancient wisdom, he ended with the blessing: “Annadata Sukhi Bhavah – If our food providers are happy, the nation will be happy.”

Event Attendance

The event was attended by a large gathering of local farmers, Member of Parliament Shri Radha Mohan Singh, MLAs, agricultural scientists, and government officials, showcasing broad-based support for this transformative initiative.