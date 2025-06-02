Left Menu

Delhi: Man strangles wife to death over suspected affair with brother

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their residence in outer north Delhis Bawana area after suspecting her of having an affair with his younger brother, an official said on Monday.Beerpal was arrested on June 1 after he allegedly murdered his wife, Phoolwati 32 by strangling her with a black scarf at their residence.A PCR call was received on Sunday evening at the Bawana police station, reporting that a woman had been killed by her husband and was lying dead inside the bathroom of their house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi: Man strangles wife to death over suspected affair with brother
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their residence in outer north Delhi's Bawana area after suspecting her of having an affair with his younger brother, an official said on Monday.

Beerpal was arrested on June 1 after he allegedly murdered his wife, Phoolwati (32) by strangling her with a black scarf at their residence.

"A PCR call was received on Sunday evening at the Bawana police station, reporting that a woman had been killed by her husband and was lying dead inside the bathroom of their house. The caller further stated that there were no visible injuries on the body," a senior police officer said.

The police soon reached the house and entered the first-floor room of the house, where they found the woman lying unresponsive with her head inside the bathroom and her feet extending outside.

"A black scarf was found tightly tied around the woman's neck. There were no external injury marks visible," the officer said, adding that the body was identified by the couple's daughter, Kiran.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

During interrogation, Beerpal confessed that the motive behind the murder was Phoolwati's alleged extramarital relationship with his younger brother Amit. Beerpal, who works in a factory in Sector-1 DSIIDC Bawana, was arrested and a case under Section 103(1) (punishment of murder) BNS was registered. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025