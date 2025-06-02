Ukraine negotiator says POW swap to focus on wounded and young prisoners

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said after talks in Istanbul with Russian negotiators on Monday that the sides agreed an exchange of prisoners that would focus on swapping the severely wounded and the young.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Umerov, who is Ukraine's lead negotiator at the talks, said the remains of dead soldiers would also be repatriated as part of the exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)