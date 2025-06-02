Ayodhya set for grand second phase of Ram Mandir consecration from Tuesday

The second phase of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will begin on Tuesday, officials said.

As a precursor to the 'pran pratishtha', a grand sacred procession was flagged off from the banks of the Saryu River on Monday, they said.

Police and administration officials have placed Ayodhya on high alert ahead of the event. Commandos from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) along with armoured vehicles have been deployed around the temple complex, which has been declared a red zone. Surveillance will continue round-the-clock in three shifts.

According to an official statement, the upcoming rituals will include the consecration of idols in the Ram Darbar on the temple's first floor and in six other temples within the complex walls. The main ceremonies will culminate on June 5, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

The Kalash Yatra began on Monday evening from the Saryu Ghat and proceeded through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Singar Haat and Rang Mahal Barrier before reaching the temple premises.

On June 3 and 4, rituals including fire offerings accompanied by the chanting of 1,975 mantras, recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns will be held from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm. The main consecration of the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman along with six other temples will take place on June 5.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend four key events, including the main consecration ceremony, the Saryu Trayodashi Utsav, the birthday celebrations of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and an event on the World Environment Day.

Champat Rai, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, issued a statement urging the public not to visit Ayodhya solely based on news of the rituals. No public invitations have been issued for June 3 to 5.

Rai clarified that while the temple remains open for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, the first-floor Ram Darbar and nearby temples are still under construction and are not open to devotees.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said extensive arrangements -- including shaded waiting areas, drinking water, sanitation and ORS sachets -- have been made for visitors at both the Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi. Emergency hospital beds have also been reserved across the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said multiple site inspections have been conducted and security has been fortified at all levels, both inside and outside the temple. Personnel from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) are also deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

A similar three-day celebration was held on January 11, marking the first anniversary of the original 'pran pratishtha' was held on January 22 last year.

It was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That event drew lakhs of devotees. A large turnout is expected again this week.

