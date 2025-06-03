Ukraine president's chief of staff, First Deputy PM travelling to US, source says
The Ukrainian president's chief of staff and the First Deputy Prime Minister are travelling to the United States on a government visit, a Ukrainian source said on Tuesday.
Chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Yulia Svyrydenko will visit Washington, D.C. during the trip, the source told Reuters.
