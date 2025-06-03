UPDATE 1-Ukraine president's chief of staff in US for talks on defence support

(Recasts with Yermak comment, adds quote, details) KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian government delegation arrived in Washington on Tuesday to discuss military support and sanctions against Russia, a day after Kyiv and Moscow held their second round of peace talks. Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said he arrived in Washington together with the first deputy prime minister and other government officials. "We will actively promote issues that are important for Ukraine. Our agenda is rather comprehensive," Yermak said on the Telegram app. "We plan to talk about defence support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against Russia..." Yermak said the officials would also discuss the bilateral minerals deal which gives the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian mineral projects and sets up an investment fund which could be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia made little progress during their second round of talks in Istanbul and remain far apart in their positions. President Zelenskiy has been repeatedly urging the United States and President Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if Moscow stalls the peace talks.

