Pro-Russian, anti-Israeli hackers pose biggest cybercrime threats in Germany

Cybercrime in Germany rose to a record level last year, driven by hacker attacks from pro-Russian and anti-Israeli groups, the BKA Federal Crime Office reported on Tuesday as the government said it would boost countermeasures to combat it. "Cybercrime is an increasing threat to our security," said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. "It is getting more aggressive but our counter-strategies are also becoming more professional," he said.

Some 131,391 cases of cybercrime took place in Germany last year and a further 201,877 cases were committed from abroad or an unknown location, a BKA report said. The actors behind the hacker attacks on German targets were primarily either pro-Russian or anti-Israeli, said the BKA, adding targets were mostly public and federal institutions.

Ransomware, when criminals copy and encrypt data, is one of the main threats, said the BKA, with 950 companies and institutes reporting cases in 2024. German digital association Bitkom said damage caused by cyberattacks here totalled 178.6 billion euros ($203.87 billion) last year, some 30.4 billion euros more than in the previous year.

Dobrindt said the government planned to extend the legal capabilities authorities could use to combat cybercrime and set higher security standards for companies. ($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)