EU did not receive US letter demanding best offer in trade talks -source
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:19 IST
The European Union did not receive a letter from the United States in which President Donald Trump's administration made a demand for countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the talks.
Following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump restored a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and Brussels to continue.
