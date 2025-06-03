Left Menu

Land belonging to PoK-based terrorist attached in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:26 IST
Land belonging to PoK-based terrorist attached in J-K’s Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

Land belonging to a terrorist operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The attachment of the over one-and-a-half kanal of agricultural land owned by PoK settled terrorist Ali Mohd alias Ibrahim Sheikh in Dharamkund's Sumbar village is a significant move to combat terrorism, a police spokesperson said.

''The attached property has been duly marked in revenue records, and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA,'' he said, adding the attachment is linked to a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA last year.

He said the action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region and highlights the dedication of the force in neutralising the threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity crisis looms as generative AI outpaces regulation

AI accurately predicts depression risk using lifestyle and health data

Electronic health records transform drug discovery and validation

AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025