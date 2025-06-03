Land belonging to PoK-based terrorist attached in J-K’s Ramban

Land belonging to a terrorist operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The attachment of the over one-and-a-half kanal of agricultural land owned by PoK settled terrorist Ali Mohd alias Ibrahim Sheikh in Dharamkund's Sumbar village is a significant move to combat terrorism, a police spokesperson said.

''The attached property has been duly marked in revenue records, and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA,'' he said, adding the attachment is linked to a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA last year.

He said the action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region and highlights the dedication of the force in neutralising the threats to national security and maintaining peace and order.

Police, in collaboration with other agencies, remain resolute in their mission to take stringent measures against individuals and entities involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the spokesperson said.

