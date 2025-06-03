Left Menu

Maharashtra Initiative: Independent Commission for Scheduled Tribes

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved setting up a separate commission for Scheduled Tribes, mirroring an existing Central structure. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this decision aims to provide independent oversight and constitutional status to the commission, reflecting efforts to address tribal issues at a state level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:16 IST
Maharashtra Initiative: Independent Commission for Scheduled Tribes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a separate commission dedicated to Scheduled Tribes, inspired by a similar Central institution. This strategic decision emerged from a cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Centre currently operates two distinct commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to manage varied issues. The consensus was that Maharashtra requires similar independent bodies to address state-specific concerns effectively.

The new ST Commission will feature a setup akin to the existing Maharashtra Commission for Scheduled Castes, comprising one chairman and four non-governmental members. To support this, twenty-six new positions have been authorized, alongside a Rs 4.20 crore budget for administrative purposes including salaries and office expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025