Maharashtra Initiative: Independent Commission for Scheduled Tribes

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a separate commission dedicated to Scheduled Tribes, inspired by a similar Central institution. This strategic decision emerged from a cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Centre currently operates two distinct commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to manage varied issues. The consensus was that Maharashtra requires similar independent bodies to address state-specific concerns effectively.

The new ST Commission will feature a setup akin to the existing Maharashtra Commission for Scheduled Castes, comprising one chairman and four non-governmental members. To support this, twenty-six new positions have been authorized, alongside a Rs 4.20 crore budget for administrative purposes including salaries and office expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)