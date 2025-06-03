Trial Looms for Officer After Teen's Death Sparks National Outrage

A French police officer will stand trial for the alleged voluntary homicide of a 17-year-old in 2023, an event that sparked nationwide riots. The officer, Florian M, will face these charges after a two-year investigation determined the necessity of a trial.

The incident, taking place in Nanterre, involved the officer's alleged misuse of a firearm during a traffic stop, where he was captured on video shooting teenager Nahel Merzouk as the car moved forward. This rapidly escalated into major protests revealing systemic issues in French society.

The subsequent unrest highlighted deep-seated societal inequalities, including poverty and discrimination, as protests spread across France, leading to widespread arrests and injuries. This event also brought global attention to challenges faced by residents with North African ancestry in France.

