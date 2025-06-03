Left Menu

Spain Halts Missile Deal Amidst Rising Tensions in Israel-Gaza Conflict

Spain has canceled a €285 million deal for anti-tank missile systems with an Israeli company, citing recent events in the Israel-Gaza conflict. The systems were to be manufactured by Pap Tecnos in Spain. The decision aligns with Spain's halt on arms exports to Israel amidst international legal actions against Israeli leaders.

Updated: 03-06-2025 18:27 IST
Spain's Defence Ministry has confirmed the cancellation of a planned purchase of SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missile systems from a subsidiary of an Israeli company, a deal valued at €285 million. The systems were intended to be manufactured domestically by Pap Tecnos, a Spanish branch of Rafael Advance Defence Systems.

The order was originally approved by the Spanish government just days before the recent Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, which escalated into a broader conflict in Gaza. Spain has since ceased arms exports to Israel, although reports suggest some shipments may have occurred post-ban.

This development comes as Israel faces significant international legal scrutiny, with cases in The Hague accusing Israel of serious crimes in Gaza. Humanitarian concerns and international law have influenced Spain's abrupt policy shift.

