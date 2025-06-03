India’s First Int’l Agri Hackathon Concludes in Pune with Big Reforms Ahead

In a defining moment for agricultural innovation in India, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the concluding session of India’s first International Agri Hackathon, held in Pune. The event spotlighted the transformative role of technology in modern farming and marked the launch of several landmark initiatives set to revolutionize the agricultural landscape of India.

A Tech-Driven Agricultural Revolution Begins

Addressing a packed gathering of startups, scientists, farmers, and policy leaders, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “The agriculture sector is at a crossroads, facing severe challenges posed by climate change and productivity stagnation. The only sustainable solution lies in the widespread adoption of technology.”

He emphasized the need to incubate promising agri-tech innovations emerging from the hackathon and scale them directly to the farmer level, thereby improving yield, lowering costs, and equipping the sector to withstand climate uncertainties.

Union Minister Announces ₹300 Crore ‘Clean Plant’ Program

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan applauded the innovation and enthusiasm shown by participants, while commending Maharashtra's leadership in horticultural excellence.

“Maharashtra has become the horticultural capital of India, with record-breaking production in grapes, oranges, pomegranates, chickpeas, and vegetables,” he noted.

To further bolster this success, Shri Chouhan unveiled the ‘Clean Plant’ initiative—a national program to provide disease-free, high-quality planting material to farmers. Of the nine Clean Plant centers planned nationwide, three will be established in Maharashtra:

Pune – for grapes

Nagpur – for oranges

Solapur – for pomegranates

The initiative will be supported with a ₹300 crore investment and will include the setup of modern nurseries. These nurseries will be equipped to provide eight crore disease-free seedlings annually to farmers. The Minister announced:

₹3 crore support for large-scale nurseries

₹1.5 crore for medium-scale nurseries

Collaborations with countries like Israel and the Netherlands will bring in international expertise, especially in plant diagnostics and nursery management.

Bridging the ‘Lab to Land’ Gap with 16,000 Scientists

Addressing a persistent gap between research institutions and field-level agriculture, Shri Chouhan unveiled the Government's bold new ‘Lab to Land’ initiative. As part of this program, 16,000 agricultural scientists across India will directly engage with farmers and the Central Agriculture Department to ensure timely application of innovations.

“Research must reach the field, not just remain in labs,” the Minister stressed. He called on agricultural universities, state departments, and private players to work in tandem to accelerate impact at the grassroots level.

Youth in Agriculture: A New Wave of Agri-Startups

Shri Chouhan refuted the notion that India’s youth are disinterested in farming. “The youth today are skilled, tech-savvy, and eager to make a difference. I urge them to start agri-tech ventures, create startups, and lead a new agricultural revolution,” he said.

He further emphasized the urgent need for climate-resilient seed varieties and assured that the government will provide full support to scientific research addressing emerging threats from erratic weather patterns.

India’s Vision to Become the Global Food Bank

With the dual objective of achieving domestic food security and making India a global leader in agri-exports, Shri Chouhan declared, “Once we meet the needs of our citizens, India must strive to become the food bank of the world.”

He reiterated that a developed India cannot be imagined without a prosperous agricultural sector, and called on farmers to embrace innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen value chains to contribute to the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision for 2047.

Hackathon Awards: Celebrating Agri-Innovation

The hackathon concluded with an awards ceremony honoring startups, agri-innovators, and enterprising farmers. Winners were recognized across key categories, including:

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture

Soil and Irrigation Management

Soil Health and Nutrient Optimization

Farm Mechanization and Smart Devices

Fertigation and Pest-Disease Management

Post-Harvest Technologies and Waste Reduction

Agri-Economics and Market Linkages

Emerging Agri-Tech Innovations

These innovators presented scalable solutions—from drone-powered crop surveillance to blockchain-based agri-supply chain tracking—proving that the future of Indian farming is data-driven, climate-smart, and digitally empowered.

A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

India’s first International Agri Hackathon has set the tone for a technology-first approach to agriculture, connecting policymakers, scientists, innovators, and farmers. With initiatives like Clean Plant, Lab to Land, and strategic international cooperation, India is laying the groundwork for a resilient, globally competitive, and farmer-centric agricultural system.

As the conference closed, the message was clear: Empowering farmers through technology is no longer an option—it is the foundation of India’s food and economic future.