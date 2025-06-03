Nagaland Government to Establish Commission for Reservation Policy Review

The Nagaland government has tentatively agreed to create a commission within 15 days to address the core demands of five tribes concerning the reservation policy. This decision comes after a meeting between the Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP) and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

Patton announced that the state Cabinet will discuss the matter later this month, following the commitment to establish the commission by June 17. The CORRP, which represents various tribes, welcomed the decision, deeming the discussions fruitful. Tribal bodies initially demanded either the elimination of the existing reservation policy or reallocating the remaining quota exclusively to them.

Amid ongoing negotiation, the CORRP has paused its planned protests. The commission aims to reassess the reservation framework, initially set for ten years starting in 1977 but now extended to 37%. The Cabinet will deliberate on the composition of the commission, and the tribal leaders will receive updates on its progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)