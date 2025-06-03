Left Menu

Violence Escalates: Unidentified Gunmen Attack Benue, Nigeria

Recent attacks by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria's Benue state have resulted in at least 20 deaths. The assaults targeted communities in Gwer West and Apa, with local sources indicating actual casualties might be higher. These incidents underscore ongoing tensions between herders and farmers over land and water access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic series of events, at least 20 individuals have lost their lives in simultaneous attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen on several communities in Nigeria's north-central Benue state. The assaults, which took place late Sunday in the Gwer West and Apa areas, were confirmed by local police spokesperson Udeme Edet.

According to Edet, 12 fatalities were reported in the Apa region and 10 in Gwer West, though local sources suggest the death toll could exceed 30. Five survivors are reportedly receiving medical treatment in a local hospital. It's not uncommon for official police figures to underestimate casualties compared to local reports.

Benue state's recent surge in violence highlights the ongoing conflict between local herders, predominantly of Fulani origin, and farmers, over land and water resources. The recent attacks mirror a grim history of clashes, often revolving around the contested land used for grazing and farming.

