Ghaziabad Police Intensify Search for Hotelier's Murder Suspects

Ghaziabad Police are expanding their search to Uttarakhand to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of hotelier Rahul Dagar. Raids are ongoing, with police teams working on leads. The crime stemmed from a financial dispute over a hotel business, leading to the fatal shooting. Arrests have been made, but prime suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:56 IST
Ghaziabad Police Intensify Search for Hotelier's Murder Suspects
The Ghaziabad Police have intensified efforts to capture the main suspects in the murder of hotelier Rahul Dagar, focusing their search in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand.

The police have conducted multiple raids in both Ghaziabad and Haridwar, but the primary suspects remain elusive, officials reported on Tuesday.

The motive for the murder appears to be a financial dispute over a hotel venture in Haldwani involving partners, leading to the fatal shooting incident that left Dagar dead and his nephew injured.

