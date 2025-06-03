Ghaziabad Police Intensify Search for Hotelier's Murder Suspects

The Ghaziabad Police have intensified efforts to capture the main suspects in the murder of hotelier Rahul Dagar, focusing their search in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand.

The police have conducted multiple raids in both Ghaziabad and Haridwar, but the primary suspects remain elusive, officials reported on Tuesday.

The motive for the murder appears to be a financial dispute over a hotel venture in Haldwani involving partners, leading to the fatal shooting incident that left Dagar dead and his nephew injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)