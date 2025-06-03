Left Menu

Defacement of Ambedkar Statue Sparks Outrage in Punjab

BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemns the defacement of B R Ambedkar's statue in Punjab's Jalandhar, calling it an attack on the Constitution and the dignity of marginalized communities. Chugh criticizes the Punjab government's inaction, indicating a law and order collapse, and demands immediate legal action.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the defacement of B R Ambedkar's statue in Jalandhar, Punjab, labelling the act as a direct assault on the Indian Constitution and the dignity of marginalized citizens. Chugh lamented that this reflects a serious collapse of law and order in the state.

An unidentified individual defaced the Ambedkar statue with black paint in Nangal village, Phillaur sub-division, Jalandhar. Chugh stressed that the incident highlights indifference by the Bhagwant Mann-led government, citing a similar previous incident in Amritsar.

Chugh emphasized Ambedkar's symbolic importance to India, critiquing the state's failure to protect constitutional values. He urged immediate arrest of the responsible party and called for stringent legal actions to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

