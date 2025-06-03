Madras High Court Upholds Restrictions on Online Real Money Games
The Madras High Court has upheld regulations on online real money games, maintaining age verification with Aadhar and a ban from midnight to 5 AM. The court emphasized the need for regulations to protect public health from the risks posed by online gaming, balancing trade rights with constitutional protections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has upheld significant restrictions on online real money games, including age verification via Aadhar and a ban on gaming from midnight to 5 AM.
A bench led by Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar dismissed petitions challenging these regulations by various gaming companies, including Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd.
The court highlighted the necessity of these rules to safeguard public health, balancing it against trade rights, underlining the negative impacts gaming poses to players' physical, mental, and financial well-being.
