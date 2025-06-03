Caught in the Currents: The Perils of the Maritime Shipping Industry

The global maritime shipping industry comprises an estimated 1.8 million seafarers who face significant risks, including being lured into dangerous work and abandonment. Many young seafarers, misled by recruitment scams, experience harsh realities involving unlawful detentions, unpaid labor, and grueling conditions aboard ships.

Incidents of crew abandonment have reached alarming levels, with over 3,000 cases reported in 2024 alone. A combination of opaque company ownership and reliance on flags of convenience exacerbates the problem, leaving many seafarers stranded without pay or support, often for extended periods.

The lack of enforcement of international maritime labor regulations further complicates the issue. Despite the Maritime Labour Convention's efforts to safeguard seafarers' rights, implementation remains weak, highlighting a critical need for improved oversight and accountability within the industry.

