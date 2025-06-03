Left Menu

India Marks 68 Years of Copyright Law with Focus on Digital Era Reforms

The occasion marks not only a significant historical milestone for India’s legal and creative ecosystem but also sets the stage for policy discussions on the future of copyright law in the digital age.

Themed "Reform in Copyright Act in the Digital Era," the event will be held at Seminar Halls 2 & 3 of the Kamala Devi Complex at India International Centre, New Delhi, starting at 4:30 PM today. Image Credit:
The Copyright Office, under the aegis of the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is hosting a landmark event to commemorate 68 years of the Copyright Act, 1957. Themed "Reform in Copyright Act in the Digital Era," the event will be held at Seminar Halls 2 & 3 of the Kamala Devi Complex at India International Centre, New Delhi, starting at 4:30 PM today.

Backdrop of the Celebration

Enacted in 1957, the Copyright Act is one of India’s foundational pieces of legislation in the realm of intellectual property rights. It protects the rights of creators across literary, dramatic, musical, and artistic works, including cinematograph films and sound recordings.

Over the past six decades, the law has evolved through several amendments to reflect India’s changing technological, cultural, and international obligations. Key reforms came in 1983, 1994, and most recently in 2012, which harmonized Indian copyright law with the WIPO Internet Treaties and TRIPS Agreement.

The 2025 event, however, shifts the lens toward the emerging challenges of the digital landscape and the urgent need to align India’s copyright ecosystem with rapid transformations in content creation, distribution, and consumption.

Highlights of the 68th Anniversary Event

Panel Discussions & Expert Sessions

The seminar will feature keynotes and panels led by legal experts, policymakers, artists, industry stakeholders, and digital entrepreneurs. These sessions aim to explore:

  • Reforming copyright law in the age of generative AI and deepfakes

  • Digital rights management (DRM) and fair use in streaming and social media

  • Licensing frameworks for user-generated content platforms

  • Enabling easier copyright registration for independent creators and startups

  • India’s role in the evolving international copyright framework

Special Session: “The Next Decade of Copyright in India” This discussion will delve into proposed updates to the Copyright Act, including provisions for AI-generated content, data mining exceptions for research, and more robust copyright enforcement mechanisms in cyberspace.

Impact of Digitization on Copyright Ecosystem

Since the launch of the digitized copyright registration portal, India has seen a surge in registrations across sectors. As of 2025, over 3.5 lakh copyrights have been registered, reflecting growing awareness among creators in fields ranging from literature and music to software, films, and web content.

The ease of filing, faster processing, and transparent recordkeeping have made copyright protection more accessible to individual creators and micro-enterprises, especially in rural and Tier-2/3 cities.

Need for Reform in a Tech-Driven Era

Officials note that the existing legal framework, while robust in its foundation, must be future-ready. Among the key issues flagged for review:

  • Ownership and attribution in AI-generated works

  • Legal challenges posed by NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and blockchain-authenticated content

  • Protecting rights of creators against unauthorized reproduction, remixing, and deepfakes

  • Ensuring fair compensation through statutory licensing models in digital broadcasting

  • Strengthening online enforcement tools to combat piracy and infringement

India’s Global Copyright Position

India has long upheld a balanced approach to copyright, supporting creators while ensuring access to knowledge. The Copyright Act is widely considered a progressive model in the Global South, and India is increasingly being viewed as a thought leader in copyright policy, especially amid global discussions around AI and open access.

At the event, participants will also reflect on how India can contribute to international policy dialogues through its leadership in forums such as the WIPO Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) and BRICS cooperation on intellectual property.

Vision Ahead: Copyright 2030 and Beyond

The event will conclude with a vision document highlighting India’s copyright priorities for the next five years. Among the proposed initiatives are:

  • Amendments to the Copyright Act to address digital challenges

  • Creation of a National Copyright Knowledge Portal for public awareness

  • Expansion of IPR outreach programs to schools, colleges, and creative clusters

  • Strengthening the Copyright Enforcement Advisory Council

 

The 68th anniversary event isn’t just a commemoration—it’s a strategic policy platform to discuss how copyright can serve India’s creative economy, digital innovation, and global influence. As the country charts a course toward Viksit Bharat @2047, a modernized, inclusive, and digitally aligned copyright system will be key to empowering its creators and protecting cultural sovereignty.

 

