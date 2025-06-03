President Murmu Urges IAS Inductees to Champion Inclusive, Tech-Driven Governance

In a momentous interaction that underlined the vital role of ethical, inclusive, and tech-empowered administration, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) inducted from State Civil Services during their visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan. These officers are undergoing the 127th Induction Training Programme at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The meeting marked a ceremonial yet significant acknowledgment of their transition from regional administration to the national stage, emphasizing their new responsibilities in contributing to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047—“Viksit Bharat @2047.”

From Grassroots Champions to National Administrators

In her address, President Murmu recognized the officers’ deep-rooted experience in state administration. She acknowledged their critical role in implementing policies and tackling grassroots challenges, often being the first point of contact for public welfare and grievance redressal. However, she noted that their journey as IAS officers will now require a broader outlook.

“You are no longer administrators of just a region,” she told them. “You are now entrusted with the standards of governance at a national level. Your work must align with the larger goal of inclusive growth, equity, and development for all.”

Commitment to Inclusive Growth and Marginalized Communities

The President emphasized the transformative potential that officers hold in ensuring inclusive development, especially in addressing the needs of marginalized, tribal, and economically disadvantaged communities.

She stated, “Your efforts should focus on ensuring that the poor and the deprived not only participate in growth but also benefit from it. Development that is not inclusive is incomplete. When the last person in society experiences progress, we move closer to achieving the dream of a truly developed India.”

Drawing from her own lived experience as someone from a tribal background, the President’s message carried profound resonance on the moral imperative of just governance.

Embracing Technology Without Losing Human Touch

President Murmu also spoke at length about the potential of digital transformation in modern governance. Citing innovations in Artificial Intelligence, e-Governance, Big Data Analytics, and digital feedback systems, she urged officers to harness these tools to enhance service delivery and transparency.

“Technology can be a great enabler,” she said. “It can ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last mile. But as you integrate these tools, never lose sight of the human dimension of governance. Your decisions affect lives.”

She emphasized empathetic leadership, encouraging officers to exercise authority with fairness, humility, and compassion, and to remain accessible and responsive to the concerns of the common citizen.

Upholding Values that Define the Indian Administrative Service

In an era of increasing public scrutiny and demand for efficient governance, the President reminded officers that integrity, transparency, and accountability are the core values that must guide their conduct.

She said, “In your career, you will face many challenges. But it is your ethical compass that will keep you grounded. Your actions must reflect the spirit of the Constitution and serve the idea of India—a nation that stands for justice, equality, and opportunity.”

A New Cadre with Deep Regional Roots

The 127th Induction Training Programme comprises officers from diverse states, each bringing rich administrative experience in fields like rural development, health, urban planning, education, and disaster management. The program is designed to equip them with a national perspective, policy literacy, and advanced administrative skills to function effectively within the All India Services framework.

Senior trainers at LBSNAA have designed a curriculum that blends classroom learning with immersive exposure to governance models and innovations across ministries, public sector institutions, and international development bodies.

Toward Viksit Bharat @2047

President Murmu concluded her address by reiterating that India stands at the cusp of transformation, and the role of civil servants is more critical than ever before. She called upon the officers to become agents of this change, serving not just with competence, but with character and conviction.

“You are stewards of India’s future,” she said. “As we aim for Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is your leadership, rooted in service and guided by ethics, that will shape the journey.”