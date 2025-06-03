Uproar in Raipur: Land Dispute Sparks Protests in Sammanpur

In Raipur's Sammanpur village, more than 80 families have staged a continuous 10-day protest against eviction notices from local authorities, who claim they have 'illegally occupied' pasture land known as 'Shamilat Charagah.' Villagers argue the land has been in their families for generations.

The land, roughly 38 acres in Nakti village, has been earmarked for a legislator colony. Despite administration records, villagers, citing homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, assert their historical claim on the land.

With daily protests led predominantly by women, tensions run high as families fear displacement from land they've occupied for decades, many serving as daily wage laborers. Officials maintain the evictions follow legal protocols, inviting appeals to higher authorities.

