Sultan of Brunei Returns After Health Scare in Malaysia

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has returned to his home country after recovering from a brief health scare in Malaysia, confirmed the Prime Minister's office. The 78-year-old ruler was admitted to the National Heart Institute due to fatigue during a summit in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Following his discharge over the weekend, the Sultan chose to stay for a brief period of rest in Malaysia. During his recovery, he also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, solidifying diplomatic ties between the neighboring nations.

Upon his return, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resumes his multifaceted responsibilities as Brunei's prime minister, armed forces commander, as well as finance, foreign, and defense minister. The Sultan's health and return are seen as positive for Brunei's governance.

