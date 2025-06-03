Left Menu

Sultan of Brunei Returns After Health Scare in Malaysia

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei returned home after a brief stay in a Malaysian hospital due to fatigue. He was discharged after treatment and recuperated in Malaysia, meeting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. As a leader, he holds various ministerial roles in Brunei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:07 IST
Sultan of Brunei Returns After Health Scare in Malaysia

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has returned to his home country after recovering from a brief health scare in Malaysia, confirmed the Prime Minister's office. The 78-year-old ruler was admitted to the National Heart Institute due to fatigue during a summit in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Following his discharge over the weekend, the Sultan chose to stay for a brief period of rest in Malaysia. During his recovery, he also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, solidifying diplomatic ties between the neighboring nations.

Upon his return, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah resumes his multifaceted responsibilities as Brunei's prime minister, armed forces commander, as well as finance, foreign, and defense minister. The Sultan's health and return are seen as positive for Brunei's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025