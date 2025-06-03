Supreme Court Closes 18-Year Naxal Violence Cases, Calls for Peace Efforts

The Supreme Court has closed several cases dating back 18 years, which alleged human rights violations in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. These cases were initiated by activist Nandini Sundar and others, challenging actions by security forces and Salwa Judum activists.

The bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized the importance for Chhattisgarh and the central government to take steps for peace and rehabilitation in violence-hit regions. It highlighted the duty of both entities under Article 315 of the Constitution to act jointly.

The court also addressed the Chhattisgarh Auxiliary Armed Police Force Act, 2011, which created a trained force for assisting in law and order maintenance, noting that it was not in contempt of its previous orders. The bench reiterated that legislative actions could be challenged on grounds of competence or constitutional validity through proper legal channels.

