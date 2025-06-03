Left Menu

Supreme Court Closes 18-Year Naxal Violence Cases, Calls for Peace Efforts

The Supreme Court closed long-standing cases concerning human rights violations in Chhattisgarh related to Naxal violence. The court urged both state and central governments to collaborate on efforts to bring peace and rehabilitation to affected regions. Legal challenges could be pursued if needed against legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:02 IST
Supreme Court Closes 18-Year Naxal Violence Cases, Calls for Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has closed several cases dating back 18 years, which alleged human rights violations in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. These cases were initiated by activist Nandini Sundar and others, challenging actions by security forces and Salwa Judum activists.

The bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized the importance for Chhattisgarh and the central government to take steps for peace and rehabilitation in violence-hit regions. It highlighted the duty of both entities under Article 315 of the Constitution to act jointly.

The court also addressed the Chhattisgarh Auxiliary Armed Police Force Act, 2011, which created a trained force for assisting in law and order maintenance, noting that it was not in contempt of its previous orders. The bench reiterated that legislative actions could be challenged on grounds of competence or constitutional validity through proper legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025