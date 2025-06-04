Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Trade Deadline with Global Partners

The U.S. government has urged its international trade partners to present their top proposals by Wednesday. The focus areas include tariffs, quotas, digital trade, and economic security. The deadline aims to finalize multiple trade agreements for President Trump, with decisions promised within days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:10 IST
U.S. Pushes Trade Deadline with Global Partners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has put out a call to its global trading partners, urging them to submit their best trade proposals by this Wednesday, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. This push is part of heightened efforts to secure several trade deals for President Trump before a self-set deadline in five weeks' time.

The directives, as confirmed by Leavitt and reported by Reuters, are specifically looking for broad offers on tariffs and quotas for U.S. industrial and agricultural products, alongside strategies to address non-tariff barriers. This move anticipates providing answers in days, outlining possible 'landing zones' and future tariff expectations post the 90-day halt on the 'Liberation Day' tariffs which will cease on July 8.

Addition requests from the Trump administration include digital trade commitments and country-specific economic assurances. Despite the urgency, it was reported that as of Tuesday, European Union officials had not yet received this motivation letter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025