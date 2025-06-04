U.S. Pushes Trade Deadline with Global Partners

The United States has put out a call to its global trading partners, urging them to submit their best trade proposals by this Wednesday, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. This push is part of heightened efforts to secure several trade deals for President Trump before a self-set deadline in five weeks' time.

The directives, as confirmed by Leavitt and reported by Reuters, are specifically looking for broad offers on tariffs and quotas for U.S. industrial and agricultural products, alongside strategies to address non-tariff barriers. This move anticipates providing answers in days, outlining possible 'landing zones' and future tariff expectations post the 90-day halt on the 'Liberation Day' tariffs which will cease on July 8.

Addition requests from the Trump administration include digital trade commitments and country-specific economic assurances. Despite the urgency, it was reported that as of Tuesday, European Union officials had not yet received this motivation letter.

