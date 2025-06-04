South Korea's Strategic Pause: Navigating US Trade Talks

South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung is treading cautiously as the nation prepares for crucial trade negotiations with the United States. Since assuming office, Lee has emphasized the imperative of these talks for the future of South Korea's vulnerable export-led economy.

Lee's government, dealing with a predicted economic growth of only 0.8% this year, is opting for a strategic delay. By examining the trade strategies of bigger neighbors like Japan and China, South Korea aims to gain beneficial insights, potentially strengthening their negotiating position.

Amid leadership transitions and a politically charged atmosphere due to prior governance issues, Lee's approach is one of strategic silence. As various nations, including Japan, face pressure to negotiate under Trump's tariffs, South Korea is taking a measured approach, seeking the best possible deal.

