High-Level Jirga Addresses Security and Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A high-level jirga, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened to address the pressing law-and-order concerns in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The meeting included significant military and political figures, such as Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The gathering saw the participation of tribal elders and legislative members from the tribal districts. Key decisions were reached concerning the province's security and peace efforts. Prime Minister Sharif assured that the demands from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would be carefully reviewed, aiming to strengthen the region's traditional jirga system.

Chief Minister Gandapur praised the national unity against aggression and urged the federal government to avoid imposing taxes on the financially strained former FATA and PATA regions. He also condemned drone strikes, emphasizing the need for comprehensive dialogues including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in talks with Afghanistan.

