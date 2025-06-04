Trump Administration Reverses Biden's Abortion Guidance in Medical Emergencies
The Trump administration reversed a policy from Biden's tenure requiring hospitals to provide abortions during medical emergencies. This reversal has created uncertainty around the 1986 EMTALA federal law that obligates emergency care in hospitals, despite varying state abortion bans, prompting legal battles across states like Idaho.
In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has rescinded guidance from President Joe Biden's tenure, which mandated hospitals to offer abortions in medical emergencies, overriding state bans on the procedure.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services stated that the 2022 guidance, interpreting a federal law, diverged from the Trump administration's policy and aimed to alleviate any legal uncertainties previously caused. This guidance emerged after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, prompting a need to reaffirm hospitals' obligations under the EMTALA law, ensuring emergency care irrespective of state legislation.
Legal challenges ensued, with the Justice Department suing Idaho to block its abortion ban in emergencies. Although initially successful, the Trump administration later ceased this legal action, which has since continued through other lawsuits by healthcare entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- abortion
- guidance
- EMTALA
- hospitals
- medical emergencies
- state bans
- Medicare
- legal battles
- Biden
ALSO READ
Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives
Gaza's Hospitals Under Siege: The Human Cost Amid a Devastating Conflict
Pioneering The Future of Orthopaedics: STAR Hospitals Introduces Next-Gen Robotic Surgery
Gaza Hospitals Encircled Amid Renewed Israeli Offensive
Delhi Gears Up for Potential COVID Spike: Advisory for Hospitals