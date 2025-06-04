Trump Administration Reverses Biden's Abortion Guidance in Medical Emergencies

In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has rescinded guidance from President Joe Biden's tenure, which mandated hospitals to offer abortions in medical emergencies, overriding state bans on the procedure.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services stated that the 2022 guidance, interpreting a federal law, diverged from the Trump administration's policy and aimed to alleviate any legal uncertainties previously caused. This guidance emerged after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, prompting a need to reaffirm hospitals' obligations under the EMTALA law, ensuring emergency care irrespective of state legislation.

Legal challenges ensued, with the Justice Department suing Idaho to block its abortion ban in emergencies. Although initially successful, the Trump administration later ceased this legal action, which has since continued through other lawsuits by healthcare entities.

