Trump to Slash Legal Barriers for Critical U.S. Production

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to cut through some of the legal red tape that currently governs large-scale domestic projects. According to a document reviewed by Reuters, Trump intends to minimize the need for congressional approval to expedite the production of critical minerals and weapons.

The President's strategy is centered on the Defense Production Act, a pivotal U.S. law that provides wide-ranging emergency powers to ensure national security. Earlier this year, Trump invoked this law, rooted in Korean War-era powers, to escalate local production of essential minerals, a market dominated by China.

Under the law, some restrictions necessitate congressional consent for projects exceeding $50 million and demand a one-year project timeline. However, in emergencies, these provisions can be waived, a privilege Trump plans to exercise. Similar precedents exist, as seen when President Joe Biden fast-tracked vaccine and equipment production during the COVID-19 pandemic.