Newark Mayor's Arrest: A Political Controversy Unfolds

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has taken legal action against two law enforcement officials following his arrest by U.S. immigration agents, alleging a political motive driven by former President Donald Trump's administration. Baraka, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for New Jersey, claims the arrest was unwarranted and followed a heated confrontation at Delaney Hall, a privately run immigration detention center.

The arrest, which occurred during a visit by Democratic members of Congress, highlighted ongoing tensions between Trump's immigration stance and Democratic leaders. Jail authorities asserted that Baraka refused to leave the premises, although he contends that he was permitted to enter and agreed to depart upon warning of arrest.

In his lawsuit, Baraka names Alina Habba, acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey and former Trump lawyer, and Ricky Patel of the Department of Homeland Security as responsible for overstepping their duties. Despite initial charges, prosecutors later dropped the case, although related charges against Representative LaMonica McIver continue. Baraka's lawsuit seeks damages for constitutional violations and defamation, facing the challenge of officials' immunity in their professional roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)