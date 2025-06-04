Left Menu

Federal Judge Extends Injunction to Safeguard Education Funds

A federal judge in Manhattan has extended an injunction blocking the Trump administration from rescinding over $1.1 billion in unspent funds intended for addressing COVID-19 impacts in schools. The decision came following a lawsuit led by 16 states, asserting the critical need for these resources in K-12 education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 04:39 IST
Federal Judge Extends Injunction to Safeguard Education Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a Manhattan federal judge has prolonged an injunction preventing the Trump administration from withdrawing unspent funds dedicated to mitigating COVID-19 impacts in elementary and high schools across 16 states and Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos issued the preliminary injunction against Education Secretary Linda McMahon, blocking the rescission of over $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. The decision mandates the Department of Education to expedite both current and future funding requests.

This ruling supports a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James with the support of 15 other attorneys general and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, emphasizing the essential role of these funds in school recovery efforts post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025