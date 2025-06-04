Federal Judge Extends Injunction to Safeguard Education Funds

In a significant legal development, a Manhattan federal judge has prolonged an injunction preventing the Trump administration from withdrawing unspent funds dedicated to mitigating COVID-19 impacts in elementary and high schools across 16 states and Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos issued the preliminary injunction against Education Secretary Linda McMahon, blocking the rescission of over $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. The decision mandates the Department of Education to expedite both current and future funding requests.

This ruling supports a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James with the support of 15 other attorneys general and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, emphasizing the essential role of these funds in school recovery efforts post-pandemic.

