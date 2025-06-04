Security Talks Halt Aid Distribution by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, financially backed by the United States, announced it would not distribute any aid on Wednesday. This decision comes as the organization engages in discussions with the Israeli military to reinforce security measures around its distribution sites.

This move follows a disturbing incident on Tuesday when the Israeli military opened fire in close proximity to a GHF food aid distribution location. According to reports from the International Committee of the Red Cross, this action led to the tragic death of 27 individuals and left over 150 others injured.

The humanitarian group's decision to halt its operations, albeit temporarily, underscores the urgent need to prioritize the safety and security of both aid recipients and workers amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)