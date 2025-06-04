Morena Party Poised to Command Mexico's Supreme Court: Judicial Election Shifts Balance of Power

The ruling Morena party is close to controlling Mexico's Supreme Court, according to vote counts from the first-ever judicial elections. This marks a significant shift, potentially consolidating power across all government branches.

With nearly all votes tallied, nine Supreme Court positions show a strong leaning towards Morena, with several justices already closely aligned with the party. Critics voice concerns that this change disrupts the country's balance of power.

Despite fears of Morena's dominance, an outstanding winner, Hugo Aguilar Ortiz, an Indigenous lawyer, emerged with broad approval. Although some opposition voices call the elections flawed, authorities and the ruling party argue the changes will diminish judicial corruption.