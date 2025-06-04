Tragic Airstrike on School Leaves 10 Dead in Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike targeted a school in Khan Younis, sheltering displaced Palestinian families, killing at least 10 people, including children, according to local health authorities.

Following the attack, residents described an escalation in airstrikes and tank shelling, just a day after Israeli forces disseminated leaflets warning them to leave their homes and move westward.

The Israeli military's leaflet campaign indicated that forces would engage in combat against Hamas and other armed groups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)