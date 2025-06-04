Desperate Race for Aid in Gaza Amid Deadly Clashes
Amid escalating violence, Palestinians in Gaza face deadly clashes with Israeli troops as they seek food aid. Crowds gather at new distribution hubs, with reports of shootings leading to dozens of casualties. The situation remains tense and controversial, with significant humanitarian implications.
Desperation mounts in Gaza as nearly daily shootings have erupted this week near new aid distribution hubs. Eyewitnesses report that Israeli troops, stationed nearby, have opened fire on crowds, resulting in at least 80 fatalities and hundreds more injured, according to hospital officials.
The Israeli military states it fired warning shots to control crowds, targeting suspects who allegedly ignored warnings. Accusations fly as Israel points fingers at Hamas for complicating aid efforts, while humanitarian organizations criticize the new system as unsafe and ineffective.
Tensions are high as Palestinians navigate hazardous routes to reach the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid hubs, guarded by armed contractors and situated in military zones. The international community watches closely, as this humanitarian crisis unfolds amidst allegations of inadequate and disorderly aid distribution.
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, reports AP, quoting local health officials.