Family Holds Hope as Missing Indian Men Rescued in Iran
Amritpal Singh and two other Indian men, who went missing in Iran while en route to Australia, have reportedly been found and released by Tehran police. While hopeful, Amritpal's family awaits visual confirmation of his safety. The ordeal involved alleged kidnapping and ransom demands by local travel agents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:57 IST
The family of Amritpal Singh, who was reportedly missing in Iran, is cautiously optimistic after the Iranian embassy in India announced his release by Tehran police.
Confusion lingers as the family received a call from someone purporting to be Amritpal. However, they withhold celebrations pending visual confirmation.
Amritpal and two fellow Punjabis vanished in Iran in May, having left for Australia based on promises of jobs by travel agents. Now, the Iranian embassy stated the missing Indians are rescued.
