Family Holds Hope as Missing Indian Men Rescued in Iran

The family of Amritpal Singh, who was reportedly missing in Iran, is cautiously optimistic after the Iranian embassy in India announced his release by Tehran police.

Confusion lingers as the family received a call from someone purporting to be Amritpal. However, they withhold celebrations pending visual confirmation.

Amritpal and two fellow Punjabis vanished in Iran in May, having left for Australia based on promises of jobs by travel agents. Now, the Iranian embassy stated the missing Indians are rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)