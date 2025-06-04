Left Menu

Gaza Aid Halt Amid Escalating Conflict: Rising Demand for Civilian Safety

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) pauses aid distribution as it demands improved civilian safety near distribution sites. Amid intensified Israeli military operations, the GHF seeks Israeli military cooperation to enhance guidance and reduce risks. The ongoing conflict has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with demands for a ceasefire.

Updated: 04-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:15 IST
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the U.S., has announced a temporary suspension of aid distribution on Wednesday, demanding that Israel enhance civilian safety near distribution zones. This comes after recent incidents in which over two dozen Palestinians were killed, exacerbating concerns over security and aid delivery amidst intensifying conflict.

Following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, GHF has urged the Israeli military to implement measures to guide civilian movement and minimize conflict risks. The organization emphasized that its priority is the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid, calling attention to the militarization of aid through private security and logistics workers.

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire resolution to address the humanitarian crisis, with calls for unrestricted aid access. However, it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will support the resolution. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

