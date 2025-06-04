Singapore Scammer Jailed: The Arivalagan Muthusamy Case

An Indian-origin man, Arivalagan Muthusamy, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for his involvement in a massive fraud scheme.

Pretending to be a representative of commercial building management, Muthusamy cheated 61 victims of approximately SGD 3,10,000 over six months, Channel News Asia reports.

The court heard that Muthusamy used multiple accomplices and resources like mobile numbers and bank accounts to maintain his fraudulent activities. He was finally nabbed on July 4, 2023, and quickly charged in court. Deputy Public Prosecutor Maximilian Chew emphasized the staggering nature of the offenses.