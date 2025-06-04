Left Menu

France Stands Firm on Cognac: A Trade Diplomacy Test

French trade minister Laurent Saint-Martin engaged in a dialogue with Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao, highlighting France's commitment to safeguarding its cognac industry amidst a trade dispute. Saint-Martin emphasized on social media that protection of specific sectors remains non-negotiable for France.

The French trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, affirmed his commitment to a balanced dialogue with China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, as the countries address a trade dispute related to the cognac industry.

Saint-Martin emphasized on social media the unwavering stance of France regarding the protection of its key sectors, particularly cognac, which is central to ongoing negotiations.

As discussions progress, France remains adamant that it will not compromise on issues crucial to its economic and cultural interests.

