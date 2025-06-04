Spies and Suspects: Unraveling the Espionage Web

In a significant crackdown on espionage, Punjab police have arrested Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers, for his alleged involvement with a terror-back espionage network linked to Pakistan. Singh's association with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative and his meetings with Pakistan Army officials have raised alarm bells across the nation.

The Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted Singh's interactions with key figures, including Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a former official of the Pakistan High Commission expelled from India. Singh even attended a Pakistan National Day event in Delhi upon Danish's invitation.

Investigations have broadened after the arrest of influencer Jyoti Malhotra, with authorities determined to dismantle the espionage network. The recent arrests form part of India's broader efforts to tighten its internal security, especially after a major terror attack in Pahalgam.

