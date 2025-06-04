Indian Railways Modernizes E-Ticketing System, Boosts Security and Fair Access

In a groundbreaking move to enhance digital service delivery, Indian Railways has implemented a major upgrade of its online ticketing platform, reinforcing transparency, security, and overall user experience. The transformation comes amid increasing demands from millions of daily passengers and a need to curb the long-standing issue of automated ticket hoarding by unauthorized agents.

Battling Bots, Enabling Real Users

At the heart of the overhaul is the integration of an advanced anti-BOT system combined with the deployment of a Content Delivery Network (CDN) service. These technologies are designed to identify and neutralize malicious automated programs (bots) that once dominated the early minutes of Tatkal ticketing—a critical window for passengers seeking last-minute travel options.

During the first five minutes of Tatkal bookings, bot activity historically accounted for nearly 50% of all login attempts, significantly disadvantaging genuine users. Since the deployment of the upgraded system, Indian Railways has reported complete mitigation of bot traffic in this period, offering a fairer and smoother experience to the public.

One of the most notable outcomes of this digital strengthening is the deactivation of 2.5 crore suspicious user IDs, many linked to unauthorized agents exploiting the system. These accounts were flagged through real-time AI surveillance, pattern recognition, and system audits.

Historic Booking Milestone

The effectiveness and resilience of the new system were demonstrated on May 22, 2025, when the platform recorded India’s highest-ever per-minute booking rate of 31,814 tickets, showcasing not only its robustness but also its capacity to scale under heavy traffic.

Aadhaar Verification for Fairer Access

To promote fairness, Indian Railways introduced user authentication protocols based on Aadhaar verification. New users not linked to Aadhaar can book high-demand tickets—such as Opening Advance Reservation Period (ARP), Tatkal, or Premium Tatkal—only after three days of registration. In contrast, Aadhaar-verified users enjoy instant access, reducing the likelihood of fraudulent sign-ups and leveling the playing field for ordinary passengers.

Measurable Performance Gains

The enhancements have had a profound effect on platform usage:

Daily logins rose by 19.53%, from 69.08 lakh in FY 2023–24 to 82.57 lakh in FY 2024–25.

Average daily ticket bookings increased by 11.85% in the same period.

E-Ticketing now constitutes 86.38% of all reserved ticket bookings, reflecting growing trust in the digital platform.

System-Level Improvements

Key technical milestones in the ticketing system overhaul include:

87% of static content served via CDN, ensuring faster webpage load times and reduced burden on backend servers.

Advanced AI-based traffic monitoring to detect and eliminate bot behavior and unauthorized access attempts.

Cybersecurity collaboration, including streamlined channels for user complaints and coordination with the Cyber Crime Portal for handling potential misuse.

Proactive deactivation of flagged accounts, preventing re-entry and maintaining a secure ecosystem.

Commitment to Innovation

The Indian Railways, through its digital arm IRCTC, continues to commit to an innovative, equitable, and secure ticketing ecosystem for the nation. The organization emphasizes that modernization and digital trust are key pillars of its long-term strategy to serve India’s vast and diverse population of railway users.

A spokesperson from Indian Railways noted, “Our mission is to ensure that every citizen can access our services safely and fairly. The reforms go beyond technology—they reflect our dedication to accountability, efficiency, and inclusive access.”

This digital transformation, which blends state-of-the-art tech with user-first policies, signals a new era for Indian Railways as it leverages digital power to move a nation.