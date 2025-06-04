Indonesia's Defense Dilemma: Balancing French, U.S., and Chinese Jet Purchases

Indonesia is currently evaluating the purchase of China's J-10 fighter jets, drawn by their cost-effectiveness and advanced capabilities. This comes as the nation also weighs finalizing its acquisition of U.S. F-15EX jets, according to a high-ranking official who spoke on Wednesday.

As part of efforts to update its military equipment, Indonesia, Southeast Asia's most populous nation, has made significant purchases, including a 2022 deal for 42 French Rafale jets valued at $8.1 billion, with an initial delivery of six jets expected next year.

Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto noted that discussions with China included a broader array of military offerings, such as ships and arms. While Indonesia has been contemplating the J-10 acquisition for over a year, recent geopolitical events, specifically a reported incident involving a Pakistani J-10, have influenced decision considerations.

