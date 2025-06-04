Evacuating the High Seas: Cargo Ship Fire Sparks Maritime Drama

The crew of a cargo ship, transporting approximately 3,000 vehicles including 800 electric ones, had to abandon the vessel off the coast of Alaska following an onboard fire, reported Zodiac Maritime. Fortunately, all 22 crew members were safely evacuated after failing to control the blaze.

These members were rescued via lifeboats and transferred to a nearby merchant vessel with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard. The ship, named Morning Midas, was located 300 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska, as noted by the Coast Guard on social media.

The ship had left China's Yantai port on May 26, heading towards Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. Smoke was detected from the EV-loaded deck. EV-related fires are known to be challenging due to heat and reignition. The Coast Guard has sent aircrew and a cutter ship to assist, with three vessels already on-site.

Previously, a vessel with 4,000 luxury cars sank near the Portuguese Azores after a fire in 2022. Such fires are increasingly alarming for insurers. Steamship Mutual, the insurer for Morning Midas, did not respond for comments. Allianz reports these incidents hit a decade high in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)